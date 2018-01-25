The search for the next police chief is underway in Savannah

Related Coverage Savannah welcomes SCMPD Interim Chief at swearing-in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With new Interim Chief Mark Revenew officially in office, Savannah City leaders are beginning their search for the person who will fill that role permanently.

Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas says he hopes the search for a new top cop will be a thorough one.

City Manager Rob Hernandez will ultimately decide who will get the job.

Thomas says Hernandez will narrow his selection down to the top three, bring those candidates to Savannah, and hold meetings with focus groups.

He says it’s important to him the city conducts a nationwide search to find the best person for the job.

“There will be a search firm that will present eligible and qualified candidates. I do hope that this one is better than one in the past that provided us with qualified candidates, but without doing thorough background checks,” says Alderman Thomas.

He says the city may have to alter the budget in order to find their next police chief. Outgoing Chief Jack Lumpkin was hired with a salary around $143,000 and Thomas believes the city may need to offer the next person more.

“I think we pay a very good and competitive salary, but do we want a good and competitive employee or do we want the best?” I want somebody that’s gonna come in here, that has knowledge of juvenile justice, that’s got knowledge of juvenile crime, and somebody with some drug background that’s gonna tackle street-level drugs,” Thomas says.

Thomas hopes the city will have a new police chief in place in the next 6 months.