Swearing-In Ceremony set for Interim SCMPD Chief

SAVANNAH, GA- A new leader will step into place at Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department on Thursday.

Mark Revenew will be sworn in as Interim Chief during a transitional period, the launch of two separate police departments. The new chief has spent more than 30 years with the Pooler Police Department and seven years as the Pooler Police Chief. He will replace Metro Police Chief Joseph (Jack) Lumpkin.

Revenew told News 3 last October that he would be retiring from the department in April. However, Revenew has put his plans on pause. He said he will play an active role in finding a new police chief while commanding the police department.

As Pooler Police Chief, Revenew controlled a force of about 50 officers. Now, as the Interim SCMPD Chief, he will take charge of more than 500 officers.

Although Revenew has made clear he’s not seeking a permanent position as the Metro Police Chief, he told News 3 he is up to the task for as long as it takes.

The Swearing-In Ceremony will take place on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. at City Hall, on the second floor in Council Chambers.