Student 2 Student workshop helps military students transition to new schools

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Moving from state to state can be difficult for military families and especially hard for young people.

A new program started in the Lowcountry today to help them with the transition at school.

“Student 2 Student” is a two-day workshop for Beaufort County middle and high school students.

They are learning how to best support their military classmates.

“Our whole overarching principle for our program is that everyone that comes to your school is 100 percent accepted,” says Sherri Laffere with the Military Child Education Coalition. “We really stress this and we do some activities where they understand that they need to accept every student that comes into their school and have a heart for every student.”

The Beaufort County School District was awarded a grant from the state for the program.

The second day of the workshop continues Friday at Battery Creek High School.

For more information on the Student 2 Student program, visit their website here.