South Carolina’s first ‘micro hospital’ to be built in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Lowcountry is growing by leaps and bounds, meaning more people need more services.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital wants to be a small help to the blossoming community.

BMH is joining with the Medical University of South Carolina to create the first ever ‘micro hospital’ in South Carolina.

It will be located near the intersection of Highway 278 and Highway 170 in Bluffton.

The new facility includes a 60,000-foot medical office complex and a hospital which will focus on orthopedics, cardiology, outpatient surgeries and emergency room care closer to Bluffton, Hardeeville and Sun City.

Russell Baxley, President and CEO of BMH says this will bring faster access to emergency care, convenient stay for surgeries and better access to physicians.

There is no firm date for groundbreaking on the micro hospital, but the office complex should be open mid-2019.

Beaufort County has to get state approval and other local hospitals may have a chance to object the plans.