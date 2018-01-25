Seeing smoke? Fort Stewart performing controlled burns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fort Stewart is performing controlled burns across nearly 3,000 acres causing visible smoke in west Chatham.

According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, these burns may be conducted all week.

“Fort Stewart foresters do everything within their power to manage smoke impacts from these burns and ensure the safety of residents both in and around Fort Stewart,” the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield website reads.

Light winds are forecasted through the end of the day. Friday winds are expected to be between 5-10 mph.

The Forestry Branch conducts burns throughout the controlled burn season which runs from Dec. 1 through June 30 of each year.

Anyone with concerns about smoke from a controlled burn can call the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Environmental Division at 912-767-2010.