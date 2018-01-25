Savannah welcomes SCMPD Interim Chief at swearing-in

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department has a new leader — for the foreseeable future.

Mark Revenew was officially sworn in as SCMPD Interim Chief at City Hall today.

SCMPD officers, Mayor Eddie DeLoach and other city leaders were in attendance. Revenew’s daughter even stood by his side during the ceremony

The Interim Chief replaces Chief Jack Lumpkin who stepped down to take a job in DeKalb County.

Revenew is the former Pooler Police Chief and his position with SCMPD is temporary.

The city is in the process of conducting a nationwide search for a permanent chief.

