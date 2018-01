SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency crews responded to a chlorine gas leak midday Thursday at the I&D Water Treatment Plant.

According to Savannah Fire & Emergency Services, a one-ton cylinder was leaking chlorine gas used to treat drinking water.

Over the course of a few hours, firefighters assessed the options for stopping the gas leak and were able to cap the leaky gas valve.

SFES says the repairs did not impact the water treatment process and the leak never posed a threat to drinking water.

Leaky gas valve at water treatment plant has been capped. Situation mitigated. Crews are wrapping up at the scene @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/VzFweJWxpJ — savannahfire (@savannahfire) January 25, 2018