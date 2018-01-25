‘Re-Pack the Backpack’ provides local students with school supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thanks to a giveaway Thursday, some local kindergarten students are fully stocked with fresh school supplies.

‘Re-Pack the Backpack’ is an event aimed at restocking local students’ bookbags for the second half of the school year.

Kindergarten students at Haven Elementary School received backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils and more.

This giveaway was made possible by Peach State Health Plan.

“For the kids, I know they’re going to be excited they’re going to be excited to come and have a new bookbag for the start of a new term,” says Erica Gaines, Community Relations Coordinator for Peach State Health Plan. “This is going to be a new beginning for them. They get to start over, they get new report cards coming, so we’re excited to be a part of that.”

Local teachers were also given supplies for their classrooms.