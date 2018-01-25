Our Hometown: Princess Spirit of Health & Education Fair

It’s time to live, love, and laugh with the little ones!

This weekend, join Ladies, Inc. International for their Princess of Spirit & Health Education Fair.

The event takes place this Saturday, January 27, from 11 to 2 in the Sanctuary of Praise Social Hall on

Silk Hope Drive in Garden City.

It’s free and open to the public.

Bring the family for an afternoon of line dancing, games, and health screenings.

Information will also be available on financial planning for children, affordable life insurance, and more!

For more information, call: (912) 417-0412.

Advertisement