Our Hometown: MLK Observance Day Association hosts annual Business Community & Unity Brunch

Activities to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continue this weekend as the MLK Observance Day Association hosts its annual Business Community & Unity Brunch.

You’re invited to join organizations and your neighbors in an effort to promote peace, harmony, and equality in the Coastal Empire.

Civil Rights Activist, George Shinhoster is the guest speaker.

I’ll be your emcee.

The event gets underway this Saturday, January 27, at 10 o’clock at the Savannah International Trade and Convention Center.

Tickets are $50. Seats are still available.