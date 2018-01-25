Officials advise Beaufort County residents of online scams

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County residents might need to be on the lookout for online scams.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, there have been recent reports of scams through Facebook Messenger and email.

“The subjects engaged in these scams make threats of physical violence toward the targeted victim and their families unless payment is made through the internet with bitcoin,” the BCSO advisory reads.

If you come across one of these scams, you can report the activity to your local law enforcement agency.

Simply ignoring the scam message or email is another option.

For more information on scams and financial safety, BCSO asks you to visit the Federal Bureau of Investigation website.