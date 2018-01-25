Metro reports missing man in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham Metro Police report Johnny Smith, 54, is missing.

Smith is 5’9″ and 180 lbs. He has silver hair and blue eyes.

According to police, he was last seen on Jan. 16 in the area of Park Ave. and Drayton Street wearing blue jeans, sweater and a green John Deer baseball cap.

He is known to visit City Market, Telfair Arms and Kroger on East Gwinnet.

If you see him, call 911.

