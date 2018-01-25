Metro: Deceased person found on Mercy Boulevard

By Published:
SCMPD on scene at the 12300 block of Mercy Boulevard. (WSAV Danni Dikes)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are investigating a deceased person found Wednesday morning on Mercy Boulevard.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, a deceased black female was discovered in a drainage ditch around 8:15 a.m.

Police shut down part of the area in the 12300 block of Mercy Blvd. off of Abercorn Street.

Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives are now investigating.

Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

