Metro: Deceased person found on Mercy Boulevard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives are investigating a deceased person found Wednesday morning on Mercy Boulevard.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, a deceased black female was discovered in a drainage ditch around 8:15 a.m.

Police shut down part of the area in the 12300 block of Mercy Blvd. off of Abercorn Street.

Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives are now investigating.

Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

@scmpd are on the scene investigating a body found near Mercy Blvd @WSAV pic.twitter.com/yKc5HGnlzU — Danni Dikes (@WSAVDanniD) January 25, 2018