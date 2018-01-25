Kentucky mourns high school shooting victims

BENTON, Ky. (NBC News) — Investigators have released few details on the 15-year-old accused of a deadly shooting rampage inside a Kentucky high school.

Two students were killed and 18 more were wounded when shots rang out inside Marshall County High School early Tuesday.

“We realized what it was and we started to take off,” said student Brian Butler. “Kids were scrambling over other kids and it was horrible.”

Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope were killed.

Witnesses say the gunman was a student at the school and member of the school band.

Elementary and middle schools in Marshall County reopened on Thursday. The superintendent announced that parents were welcome to join their kids if they needed to.

A date for when the high school will reopen will be announced at a later date.

More from NBC News here.