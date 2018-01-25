FUGITIVE FILES: Two Wanted Sex Offenders in Chatham County

Two convicted felons, both wanted sex offenders, both on the run from Chatham County investigators.

Maurice Johnson was convicted of child molestation and statutory rape in 2004, but his trouble didn’t end there.

He has been arrested on six charges of failing to register as a sex offender since then, and spent 5 more years in prison.

Now Chatham County deputies say he is on the loose again.

“He came in our office and registered on August 30, 2017 he hasn’t been at that address since September 8, 2017,” said Deputy Dawn Rentzler of the Chatham County Sheriff’s SORT team:

Johnson stays at local hotels, his last, the extended stay on Abercorn street.

“You can go to all the hotels but if you don’t know the one he’s at, with all the different hotels in savannah, it makes it very difficult for us,” said Rentzler.

Johnson is still in Chatham County. He could be at a local hotel, or in the 35th street area.

“I tried to make contact with Mr Jones via telephone, went to his last known address, talked to his former roomates they basically stated they havent seen Mr jones in weeks,” said Chatham County Sheriff’s Deputy Jermaine Maxwell.

Darrell Jones was convicted of Statutory Rape in 2012, spent 3 years in prison, then moved to Chatham County last year.

He registered, and then disappeared.

Jones may have gone back to Tennessee or Texas, or may still be in Chatham County, possibly on Savannah’s Eastside.

If you can help find either Darrell Jones or Maurice Johnson, call Chatham County Sheriff’s or give an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.