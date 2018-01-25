Detectives seek to ID suspect in attempted armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Detectives need help identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery last month at a KFC.

On Dec. 17 around 9:45 p.m. the suspect entered the restaurant on the 400 block of W. Gwinnett Street and wielded a weapon, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

SCMPD says the suspect demanded money from a store employee but the employee did not comply.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his late teens. He is 5’8” with a slender build.

The suspect was seen wearing a blue hoodie, red pants and blue and red tennis shoes.

SCMPD’s Robbery Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

They ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to call the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.