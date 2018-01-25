Community Corner: Help World Series champ Josh Reddick raise money for charity

Come join World Series champion and Effingham County native, Josh Reddick, this Saturday and help raise money for charity at the same time.

Saturday, January 27th is the 4th Annual Josh Reddick Charity Concert featuring Brian Fuller, Trea Landon and headliner Chris Janson.

Reddick stopped by News 3 Today to talk about this year’s event, and giving back to his hometown.

The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Reddick’s foundation. All proceeds go back to the foundation to help support and advocate for youth and those in need in our community.

You can get tickets at ETIX.com, Lovett’s in Rincon, Thompson’s Sporting Goods in Savannah, Boots Unlimited in Pooler and Gnats Landing in Statesboro.

Gates open at 3 PM at Freedom Park in Rincon located at 6755 Prosperity Drive.