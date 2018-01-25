Closer look: US-Canada hockey hatred

NBC Sports Published:

The U.S. Women’s hockey team has claimed three silvers in the past three Winter Olympics, losing each time to Canada.

As the 2018 Winter Games approach, the rivalry lives.

The U.S. Women’s hockey team has lost three times in the Olympic Gold Medal match this century — each time to Canada, their arch-rival to the north.

But their last loss in Sochi was particularly painful, so in PyeongChang, the US women will be looking to put the hurt back in hockey.

“The heartbreak of Sochi, it’s a part of us and there’s no way that we can’t use that as we move forward,” says Hilary Knight, member of U.S. Women’s National team.

NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics begins live in PyeongChang, South Korea on Thursday, February 8.

