Gov. McMaster delivers first State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued his first State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The Republican governor’s initial address covered notable state accomplishments in 2017, including $5 billion in new capital investment, over a hundred new economic development projects and 17,000 incoming jobs.

He discussed his executive budget proposal which includes a $2.2 billion tax cut for South Carolinians.

“Under my plan, retired veterans, first responders and law officers will never pay state income taxes on their retirement pay again – ever,” McMaster said.

Gov. McMaster also said he will continue to rule out efforts for sanctuary cities and state funding for abortion clinics.

He also plans to tackle the opioid epidemic in the state as well as the threat of oil spills.

