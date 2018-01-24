Understanding the Life and Death choices facing officers

A murder suspect is dead, an officer on the mend after Marshal’s trying to serve a warrant had to open fire on their arrest target.

Ricky Boyd was show and killed in front of his mother’s home in the Nottingham neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The question many of you and Boyd’s mother has, why was he shot and killed if he “only” had a bb gun?

They could have tased him or something. But why shoot to kill? Why shoot and kill my child, 20 years old?

Its one of the questions Boyd’s Jameillah Smiley has for the officers and the GBI.

“I’m in a lot of pain right now and I need a lot of answers,” said Smiley.

Answers connected to her son, Ricky Boyd’s death in front of her house and his siblings.

“My son didn’t shoot no police officer. he did not have a gun at all,” said Smiley.

What he did have was a BB gun which looks very similar to a very real, and very deadly firearm.

“What they faced at the time was a murder suspect or a homicide suspect who was armed, and pointing a pistol at them,” said Gerry Long, WSAV Crime Expert and a former SCMPD Major

And when faced with the barrel of a gun, WSAV’s crime expert Gerry Long says those officers had to make a decision in an instant.

“The moment you lift that gun up its a direct threat,” said Long. “You have no choice, you cant wait to find out its an air pistol or bb gun or whatever. and its such from even this distance you can’t tell.”

“This wanted person is also under a lot of stress, and his adrenaline is also running. If you hit somebody in the arm or the leg, and do that whole wing shot you assume he’s going to fall down like on television and thats entirely not true, You have not stopped that threat.”

“Every officer knows that as a result of firing their weapon someone may die. That is not their purpose they don’t get up in the morning and say this is what im going to do today, but they accept that responsibility.”

The GBI is still investigating the details of this shooting.

All the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until that investigation is finished.

News 3 has learned that other than the murder warrant, Ricky Boyd only had only previous arrest, for Loitering or Prowling in 2016. Sources tell News 3 he did not have a juvenile record.