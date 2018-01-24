Sprinkler system causes shutdown at downtown Marshall House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A sprinkler system fitting failure triggered flooding and leaks at The Marshall House on Broughton Street.

Water was released on the 1st and 4th floors of the downtown hotel and the basement was flooded with water.

Savannah Fire crews responded to the hotel around 7:30 a.m. this morning.

The General Manager of The Marshall House says they will be closed for the rest of the day due to the incident. Guests who were staying there were reassigned to neighboring hotels.

They hope to reopen later on this week.