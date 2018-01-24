Savannah man takes part in ‘Black Panther Challenge’ to help local kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To celebrate one of the most talked about movies of the year, one Savannah man hopes to show children that not all heroes wear capes.

Marvel’s Black Panther has already set a record for advance ticket sales sold in one day, but for some, like Christian Noble, the movie is making history for other reasons.

Noble grew up as a comic kid and had a special place in his heart for Spider-Man.

And decades later, he’s still excited by the world of superheroes.

Black Panther marks the first time an African American is a lead superhero in a movie with a predominately black cast.

“Man, imagine if I were to have this comic then, I probably would have tried to be Black Panther,” Noble explained.

Marvel’s newest film follows Prince T’Challa (aka Black Panther) and his journey to become king and protect the kingdom of Wakanda.

“The inner child in me is ready! But I decided I wanted to provide that same experience to other kids,” he said.

Noble decided to join the ‘Black Panther Challenge’ which encourages people to give impoverished or underserved children an opportunity to do something they don’t normally get to do.

“If children are able to see a film where they see themselves as royalty and leadership and role that empowers them where they don’t always get that example,” Noble explained. “Usually it’s the contrast, where it’s usually a criminal or a drug dealer.”

Inspired by his two-year-old son, Noble teamed up with the local Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club to take as many kids as possible to see the movie on Feb. 23.

For those who are too young to see the movie, a free Black Panther superhero party will be held at the center the same night.

If you would like to donate to the challenge, or the party, visit here.