Savannah-Chatham schools begin new mobile healthcare initiative to offer help to families in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new school based initiative will bring more affordable healthcare services to Savannah Chatham County Public Schools. It’s a new partnership with the Curtis V. Cooper Primary Health Care Providers that will provide a mobile healthcare unit that will visit area schools at designated times. The hope is that this will help make primary healthcare more accessible and affordable for families in need.

Curtis V. Cooper is a non-profit community health center that helps a majority of their patients who are uninsured or under-insured. Services expand far past primary health care including dental work and a pharmacy to offer medications. School officials hope the mobility of the healthcare services will help more families stay healthy.

The partnership kickoff will take place at various locations during the week of Jan. 29. SCCPSS parents and the public are invited to attend the events and learn more. Each venue will include a tour of the Mobile Healthcare Unit, family fun activities and information from other partners including Peach State, Amerigroup, Well Care, and Care Source.

SCCPSS Administrative staff, along with Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of Schools, and Mr. Albert Grandy, Chief Executive Officer of Curtis V. Cooper Primary Healthcare, Inc., will be on hand to share more partnership details and answer questions.

Events will take place in the respective school gymnasiums:

Monday, Jan. 29: East Broad K8 and WINGS Alternative from 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Building Bridges Middle School from 1-3 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: Shuman Elementary School from 6-8 p.m.