Proposed Georgia legislation calls for more transparency on medical bills for some procedures

It’s a bill that supporters say is designed to promote more “transparency” in medical billing for outpatient procedures at doctor’s offices, medical clinics and hospitals.

The idea is that some consumers are finding themselves paying someone like an an anesthesiologist extra because that person is not in their insurance network.

“You have this proocedure and thought everything was paid for and now here comes an $800 bill six months later,” says Graham Thompson from the Georgia Assocation of Health Plans. “So this legislation attempts to end that and again it’s all about increased transparency.”

Thompson acknowledges the Georgia Association of Health Plans represents mostly insurance companes but believes his comments resonate with small business owners and consumers. He says getting socked with an unexpected bill is more of a burden than ever for some people because deductibles on policies are steadily increasing.

“People are trying to be savvy shoppers and get on Amzazon and at the end of the transaction they know their complete cost. But healthcare unfortunately has really been a black box for way too long and I think this legislation is an attempt to help Georgians better plan, prepare and pay for their healthcare services.”

If pased the bill would require facilities to provide in writing (if a patient requests it) the estiamte amount the patient will be charged for the procedure. The legislation also provided that the patient receive name and address and other contact information of members of the medical team such as an anesthesiologist or radiologist to determine ahead of time if that person is within the patient’s insurance network.

It also provides more restriction on billing in terms of timing, saying all bills from all members of the medical team must reach the patient within 90 days and the patient has 90 days after the bills are received to pay the costs. If there is a dispute about a bill, the legislation provides for an arbitration process set up through the office of the Georgia Insurance Commissioner.