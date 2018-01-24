ONLY ON 3: One Effingham County family experience a double tragedy in less than four months

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — One Effingham County family is suffering a double tragedy. September 25, 2017, The Cribbs family lost Ethan Cribbs. Ethan was a father to 2-year-old Lile, 9-year-old Bryson, and fiance to Kala Herb. Ethan was walking along Highway 17 in Effingham County late at night. Officers later made an arrest in Pooler.

Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, they woke up to a dangerous blaze inside their home.

Kala Herb says, “it’s just been hard and rough. Some days i just want to give up. But then I can’t because of my babies.”

Herb says her sister spent the night and she woke them up to get out the house.

While just about everything inside their home was burned the one thing is still in tact. Their father’s remains.The daily reminder he is with them and that they can indeed rise from the ashes.

Now family and friends are doing whatever they can to help.

“Even if you feel like it’s trash it could be these kids treasure just please keep them in mind before you throw it away or give it to Goodwill it will be well loved and well appreciated,” Ethan’s sister, Tiffany Cribbs said.

The Cribbs Family has a contractor willing to build them a stable temporary room at her sister-in-law’s home.

If you would like to donate to the Cribbs Family in anyway you can here: https://www.gofundme.com/the-cribbs-family