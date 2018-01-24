ONLY ON 3: Boyd family speaks out after GBI releases new details in Officer-involved shooting

SAVANNAH,Ga., (WSAV) — Today, we received new information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations we wanted to re-visit with the Boyd family.

Upon arrival at the Boyd home they were all standing outside looking at his memorial, talking and supporting each other. News 3 exclusively had a chance to speak with his entire family during this difficult time; and Boyd’s grandmother told us her story as she recounts the terrifying ordeal.

Her grandson Ricky Boyd was murdered right outside their home early Tuesday morning. The family tells News 3 his four younger siblings watched as he was gunned down by police.

Tuesday following the incident we spoke to Boyd’s mother, Jameillah Smiley, who said she is mourning her son’s death while seeking answers. “I want to clear my son’s name. He did not shoot no cop. They are doing a thorough investigation. The truth will come out,” she said.

Now with these new details into the investigation we wanted to hear their thoughts.

“Seeing him on the ground still shooting and shooting on him and at him while he’s on the ground. I’m steady telling them stop stop he’s on the ground. My grandchildren telling them to stop you think they stopped,” Boyd’s grandmother, Mattie Smiley Wallace says.

While still upset and emotional she was surrounded by family. Wallace says they’re trying to understand how things escalated so quickly.

Metro police tell us Boyd was a suspect in the homicide of 24-year-old Balil Whitfield who was shot and killed in a car on Hudson Street this past Sunday.

Now all they want is the truth not only for Boyd, but for Balil and his family as well.

“I want truth don’t lie about my grandson. I want truth. I don’t want no battle or none of that. I want to know who killed who truly killed that young man. Dig a little harder because it wasn’t my grandson,” Wallace said.

The Boyd family says they will continue to seek justice while planning to lay their loved one to rest.