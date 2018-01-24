North Carolina Army soldier charged in South Carolina death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A 19-year-old Army soldier from North Carolina has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman in a South Carolina motel.

A sworn statement from Myrtle Beach Police says Chandler Dunmeyer was seen going into and coming out of a Myrtle Beach motel room where Colee Muirhead was staying early Monday. No one else entered the room.

Police say Dunmeyer and Muirhead exchanged text messages about meeting at the motel and Dunmeyer took out a specific amount of money that Muirhead asked for. Authorities didn’t say what that money was for or give a motive for the shooting.

The 82nd Airborne Division said in a statement that Dunmeyer was stationed at Fort Bragg.

It wasn’t known if Dunmeyer had a lawyer.