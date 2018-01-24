Man indicted in 2016 murder of Savannah teen

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man accused in the 2016 murder of a Savannah teen was indicted on multiple murder counts Wednesday.

27-year-old Marque Williams was accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Malik Jackson on August 1, 2016.

Detectives say an argument in Lamarville Park escalated and a firearm was produced, shooting and killing Malik.

On Wednesday, a Chatham County Grand Jury handed down the following charges:

1 count Malice Murder, 4 counts Felony Murder, 1 count Armed Robbery, 2 counts Aggravated Assault, 5 counts Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony, 1 count Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, 4 counts Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon During Crime and 1 count Recidivist.

Williams was featured on WSAV News 3’s Fugitive File segment and was the 180th Fugitive Files suspect caught.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s