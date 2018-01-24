Man indicted in 2016 murder of Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man accused in the 2016 murder of a Savannah teen was indicted on multiple murder counts Wednesday.

27-year-old Marque Williams was accused in the shooting death of 18-year-old Malik Jackson on August 1, 2016.

Detectives say an argument in Lamarville Park escalated and a firearm was produced, shooting and killing Malik.

On Wednesday, a Chatham County Grand Jury handed down the following charges:

1 count Malice Murder, 4 counts Felony Murder, 1 count Armed Robbery, 2 counts Aggravated Assault, 5 counts Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony, 1 count Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, 4 counts Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon During Crime and 1 count Recidivist.

Williams was featured on WSAV News 3’s Fugitive File segment and was the 180th Fugitive Files suspect caught.