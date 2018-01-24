Gov. Deal questions offshore drilling along Georgia’s coast

The Associated Press Published:
Gov. Nathan Deal

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal expressed skepticism about the Trump administration’s plan to allow offshore oil drilling along Georgia’s coast.

Local media outlets report that Deal said he would need to consider the effect on the state’s tourism industry before deciding whether or not to support the federal government’s plan.

The U.S. Department of the Interior earlier this month proposed opening nearly all U.S. coastline to offshore oil and gas drilling. The Trump admiration later said it would not allow drilling off the coast of Florida, after Gov. Rick Scott asked for an exemption.

With the exception of Maine, every other governor on the Atlantic seaboard or the West Coast and has voiced opposition to drilling. Alaska’s governor and governors in Gulf Coast states have been more receptive to the proposal.

