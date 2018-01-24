Georgia State athlete withdraws after allegedly using racial slur online

ATLANTA (CNN) — A Georgia State University soccer player withdrew from school after outrage over an Instagram post with a racial slur.

Georgia State Athletics posted to its Twitter account over the weekend that Natalia Martinez had been suspended.

But many students on campus didn’t think that was enough.

On Friday the Georgia State University freshman posted, in part, “I passed n*****s!” to her Instagram account.

Someone captured a screenshot of her post and it went viral.

Georgia State took immediate action and released this statement:

We do not tolerate the language the student used in her post. Pursuant to our student athlete code of conduct, she has been suspended from the soccer team.

Students were still outraged, saying a suspension wasn’t enough. An online petition was started calling for the University to expel her over a post.

By Monday afternoon it had over 500 signatures.

“I hope that if she learns from it, and she’ll learn that was a dumb move on my end, that one move will change everything for her,” said one student.

Another noted the diversity of the school and his frustration that more action was not taken.

“Letting someone say this, slap them on the wrist and say you’re fine, you can come back to the team, that’s not – that’s not what we stand for,” he explained.

Martinez no longer appears on the online roster on Georgia State University’s Athletics website.

The University confirmed this week that the student withdrew from the school with this statement on Twitter:

The university is aware of a social media incident involving a student-athlete. On Monday, the student withdrew from the university.

Story sources: WGCL, Instagram, ipetitions.com