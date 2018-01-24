Georgia bill on campus sexual-assault hearings stalled

Related Coverage Georgia bill on campus sex-assault hearings could move to vote

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia lawmaker does not expect to proceed with a controversial bill that imposes new regulations on the way Georgia colleges handle sexual violence cases.

Republican Sen. Fran Millar, chairman of the Higher Education Committee, said Tuesday there’s not much point in moving forward with the bill while the federal government reviews the issue. The bill passed the House last year but has stalled since.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in September issued guidelines that allowed schools to use a higher standard of proof when reviewing sexual misconduct complaints.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Earl Ehrhart, says the majority of what the bill sought was accomplished by DeVos’ scrapping of federal rules created under President Barack Obama.

Victims’ advocates have said the bill would discourage victims from reporting sexual assaults.