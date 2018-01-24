GBI details officer-involved shooting investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is revealing details surrounding an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning at a home on Marian Circle.

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department officers and U.S. Marshal Task Force members arrived at the home to serve an arrest warrant to 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.

Boyd was wanted for the murder of Balil Whitfield, 24, that occurred over the weekend on Hudson Street.

According to GBI, officers surrounded the residence, announced their presence and asked everyone inside of the house to exit.

Those who were physically able exited the residence through the front door. Boyd followed and confronted officers with what appeared to be a firearm.

But GBI later determined that the firearm was a CO2 powered BB air gun.

“Verbal commands were given by officers, but Boyd did not comply and raised the air gun toward officers,” a release from GBI states. “Several law enforcement officers fired their weapons, striking Boyd.”

The 20-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

GBI says an autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab. No word on when that will occur.

SCMPD Sgt. Sean Wilson was also injured during the incident. GBI says he was “struck by gunfire,” but did not release any further details.

Sgt. Wilson has been released from the hospital.

GBI is conducting an independent investigation at the request of SCMPD.

Upon completion, the GBI will turn the investigation over to the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.