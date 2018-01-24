Feel like you have the flu? See a doctor from your bed with this new phone app

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – With seven flu deaths in South Carolina, one of them in the Lowcountry, doctors say this is one of the most aggressive strains of the flu they’ve seen in years. At Beaufort Memorial Hospital, they have a solution so patients can see a doctor without getting out of bed.

“This is an unusual season,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, the chief medical officer at Beaufort Memorial, “It’s an extremely virulent strain of the flu, so it’s making people sicker, longer, making healthier people sicker also.”

With the flu bed-ridding people and hospitals under visitor restrictions, Beaufort Memorial’s launched a new app called ‘BMH Care Anywhere’, allowing you to see a doctor anytime, anywhere – through your phone or computer.

“You’re going to ee all the providers that are available. You’ll notice that this one is available and I can see him now,” said Shauna Bishop,director of digital health innovation at Beaufort Memorial, as she demonstrated the app.

“We have eight BMH providers and then we have hundreds of doctors that are South Carolina licensed providers that are available 24 hours a day,” she said.

And it’s not just South Carolina – the app can be used in Georgia and other states.

“The app knows where you are, where you’re calling from, and so it will pull up the panel of doctors that are licensed in that area that you’re in,” Gambla said.

“A headache is one of my conditions,” Bishop demonstrated. All you have to do is download the app or access the website, sign up, and put in your information.

“Your pharmacy information, your problems, your allergies, your immunizations, and what the copay is going to be,” Bishop said.

The app’s standard copay is $59 dollars and pay works just like the Uber app.

“It’s secure, it’s available 24 hours a day,” Bishop added, “And you can get to any doctor in your pajamas, in your home.”

Once she got through her information and copay, she said “It says, ‘One patient ahead of you to see this provider, and then he’s gonna see all the information I put on, and then we’re gonna jump on and have a Facetime call.”

“If we can make a reasonable diagnosis without them coming in, that limits the exposure to everybody else,” Gambla said, “This allows us to treat many patients at home, to try to determine does this really sound like it is the flu or just a cold.”

This time last year, Beaufort Memorial had seen 165 flu cases; this year, they’re at 422.

They had planned to launch the app in March, but with the overwhelming numbers, they launched early in order to help more patients.