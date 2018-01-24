Federal waters off Georgia closed to fishing for brown, pink, white shrimp

GEORGIA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced on Jan. 24 that NOAA Fisheries have closed federal waters off Georgia to all fishing for brown, pink, and white shrimp.

During the closure, no person may trawl for brown, pink, or white shrimp in federal waters off Georgia effective at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. NOAA Fisheries will issue a new Fishery Bulletin announcing the re-opening to shrimp harvest in federal waters off Georgia once the date is determined..

According to officials, the purpose of the closure is to protect the white shrimp spawning population. Georgia closed its state waters to all shrimping on Jan. 15 due to a prolonged period of water temperatures at or below 9°C in the region.

During the closure, possession of brown, pink, or white shrimp is prohibited on board a vessel in federal waters off Georgia unless the vessel is in transit through the area and all nets with a mesh size of less than four inches, as measured between the centers of opposite knots when pulled taut, are stowed below deck.

Any vessel trawling within 25 nautical miles seaward from the Georgia shoreline must use trawl nets with a minimum mesh size of four inches or greater.

Full regulations can be found in the Federal Register.