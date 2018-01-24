Farm Truck 912 launches new schedule for 2018

Related Coverage Forsyth Farmers’ Market introduces Farm Truck 912

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Farm Truck 912, a mobile market program of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, aims to improve healthy food access by bringing locally produced fruits and vegetables into Savannah’s neighborhoods. The program serves as an extension of FFM’s mission to promote a local food system in Savannah.

To kickoff their third year of operation, they have announced a new schedule, serving eight centers and surrounding neighborhoods this season:

Monday:

Noon -2 p.m. at WW Law Library, 909 E Bolton St.

Tuesday

1-2:30 p.m. at Skidaway Island, 1 W Ridge Rd.

3:30-5:30 p.m. at Daffin Park, 1301 E. Victory Dr.

Wednesday:

1-2:30 p.m. at Savannah Gardens, 515 Pennsylvania Ave.

3:30-5:15 p.m. at Lady Bamford, 1410 Richards St.

Thursday

12:30-2 p.m. at Sheppard’s Gas & Food Mart, 1302 W Gwinnett St.

3:00-5:30 p.m. at West Broad Street YMCA, 1110 May St.

Sunday

11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Jewish Educational Alliance, 5111 Abercorn St.





The farm truck will carry an extended variety of goods this year; fruits, vegetables, honey, breads, coffee, meats, and eggs. Products are bought directly from vendors at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market to support local farmers and food producers. For further details on the farm truck schedule, please visit www.forsythfarmersmarket.com/farmtruck912.