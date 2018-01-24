Family of ‘swatting’ victim sues police

WICHITA, Kansas (KWCH-DT) — A father of two was shot by Wichita Police after a fake emergency call to their home. Andrew Finch’s death was told across the nation.

Lisa Finch, Andrew’s mother said, “I often think how Andy would think about it, I don’t think he would feel very good being known everywhere, but he would be very glad to know that lives would possibly be saved because of this.”

The case has gained such widespread attention because of “swatting,”a prank call to get a SWAT team to respond.

Tyler Barriss of Los Angeles was arrested for that crime, but the attorney says they don’t want that the main focus.

Attorney Andrew M. Stroth said, “Let’s be clear, the Wichita leadership is trying pivot and focus on the gentleman in California, this case is clearly about the behavior and practices and procedures of the Wichita police department.”

Instead, attorneys are focused on police and the city.

“How is that possible in America in 2017/2018 you open your door and you’re shot and killed by a police officer? It’s unconstitutional, and the Finch family is going to fight for justice.”

The family says it has been a difficult three weeks, and now a lifetime without their loved one.

“He was so loyal and a devoted family man. And what the world lost, I don’t think there’s going to be another one like it.”