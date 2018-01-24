Community Corner: How to get free tax prep help in Savannah

Believe it or not, tax season is right around the corner.

There is no doubt tax time can be confusing, and expensive, but you have to file no matter what. Perhaps you need a little help doing that this year.

Debra Simmons of the Neighborhood Improvement Association joined Wednesday’s Community Corner to discuss the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) and how you can get free help filing this year. There are fifteen sites where you can get help with your taxes, and the service is staffed by IRS-certified volunteers.

For more information on the program, visit: http://www.niacdc.org or call 912-447-5577 to find a filing location near you.