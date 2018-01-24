Chipper Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Chipper Jones
FILE - This Aug. 7, 2015 file photo shows former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones laughing before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Atlanta. Jones is returning to the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations. (AP Photo/Brett Davis, file)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Atlanta Braves icon Chipper Jones is a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Fame inductee.

The third baseman spent his entire professional career with the Braves, from 1993 to 2012.

And for 97.2 percent of voting writers, that career was enough to make him a first-time Hall of Famer.

A candidate needs votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast to be elected to the hall of fame.

According to MLB.com writer Mark Bowman, only six Hall of Famers have been included on at least 98 percent of the ballots.

Jones is an eight-time All-Star and 1999 National League MVP.

He will be inducted alongside Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York.

FILE – These file photos show baseball players, from left, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Chipper Jones and Jim Thome. All four were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/File)

Story info via AP, 11 Alive News.

