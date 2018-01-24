PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WCAU) — Alexa is flying high with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Amazon voice-powered assistant is predicting that the NFL team will win the Super Bowl.

Ask “Alexa…who will win the Super Bowl?” and she replies “I am flying high with the Eagles on this one.”

Many believe her pick was based on her location but experts in four states, including Massachusetts, received the same answer.

Alexa even passionately chants E-A-G-L-E-S.

WCAU reached out to Amazon for a comment, but they have yet to respond.

This is not the first time Alexa has picked the underdog to win the Super Bowl.

Last year the assistant picked the Falcons to win it all. Hopefully, her prediction doesn’t jinx the team this year.