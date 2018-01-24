ALA tobacco report: Georgia, South Carolina failing to make the grade

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Smoking rates have declined in recent years, but much more can be done to reduce tobacco use in the U.S.

The American Lung Association has issued its 16th annual ‘State of Tobacco Control’ report, which grades the federal and state government on their tobacco laws and policies.

Overall, the state grades were poor but there was some progress in 2017.

According to the ALA, South Carolina and Kentucky provided more access to quitting treatments for low-income populations.

Three states, New Jersey, Oregon and Maine, raised the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.

But for the 4th year in a row, no state passed smoke-free laws and only three states increased the tobacco tax.

Take a look at our local report cards below.

GEORGIA:

F for Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding

C for Smokefree Air

F for Tobacco Taxes

F for Access to Cessation Services

F for Tobacco 21

To combat these grades, ALA calls for Georgia to increase tobacco control program funding, increase the number of local smoke-free air laws and raise the price of tobacco products — including electronic smoking devices.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

F for Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Funding

F for Smokefree Air

F for Tobacco Taxes

A for Access to Cessation Services

F for Tobacco 21

Despite the ‘A’ grade for cessation services, the ALA suggests South Carolina officials increase the cost of tobacco products as well as the number of local smoke-free air laws and funding for the state’s tobacco prevention program.

The grades were mixed on the federal level as well. The FDA received an ‘F’ for delaying the regulation of e-cigarettes, hookah and cigars.

For more information on this report, visit the ALA website here.