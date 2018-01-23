VIDEO: Atlanta police rescue dog caught in apartment fire

ATLANTA (NBC News) — Officers from the Atlanta Police Department were caught on camera rescuing a dog from an apartment fire.

The body camera footage from Jan. 7 show fire crews and officers arriving at the blaze. While searching in the area, an officer found the dog unresponsive.

He quickly pulled the dog to safety.

Another officer gave the dog her jacket, and a firefighter gave him some oxygen.

Pretty soon the pooch was wagging it’s tail as good as new.

The responding officers have named the dog, “Smokey” and he is now up for adoption.