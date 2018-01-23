Security increased at Jackson Browne concert after threat

The Associated Press Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida are increasing security at a Jackson Browne concert following a possible threat left on banners at an Indiana church.

Orlando police said in a statement that they’ve increased security for Tuesday night’s concert at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The banners, left at the Unitarian Universalist Church in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday, included misspellings and vulgarities. One sign made reference to the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas, included Browne’s name and mentioned Orlando. The church had hosted a weekend protest to mark the one-year anniversary President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The statement says police have been in contact with Indiana authorities.

A spokeswoman for the venue tells the Orlando Sentinel they’ve been working with authorities to ensure safety at the concert.

