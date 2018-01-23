Pooler Police searching for serial robber

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler Police are looking for a man accused of robbing the same convenience store on four different occasions.

Police say the suspect robbed clerks at the 1107 South Rogers Street store on Dec. 22, 2018, and again on Jan. 4, 12 and 18 of this year.

There is no information that would lead to the identity of the male, but police are hopeful someone may be able to recognize the suspect by his clothing.

Pooler Serial Robber View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance photo of a subject accused of robbing a convenience store on South Rogers Street. Surveillance photo of a subject accused of robbing a convenience store on South Rogers Street. Surveillance photo of a subject accused of robbing a convenience store on South Rogers Street. Surveillance photo of a subject accused of robbing a convenience store on South Rogers Street. Surveillance photo of a subject accused of robbing a convenience store on South Rogers Street. Surveillance photo of a subject accused of robbing a convenience store on South Rogers Street. Surveillance photo of a subject accused of robbing a convenience store on South Rogers Street.

He may be in his late teens or early twenties and stands between 5’7’’ to 5’9’’.

Police say the suspect covers his face in each robbery but used the same gun in each instance.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call Pooler Police at 912-748-7333 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

CrimeStoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.