IB Programme open house scheduled tonight at Johnson High School

Savannah (WSAV) – Johnson High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Programme will hold an open house tonight for parents and students interested in applying for admission for the 2018-2019 school year. It will begin at 6PM.

The International Baccalaureate(r) (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) is for students aged 16 to 19. It is respected by leading universities across the globe.

IB students at Johnson earn an average of $29,000 in scholarship offers (not including HOPE scholarship), and take a battery of exams as seniors for which they can earn college credit. About 500 students have completed the program over the last 18 years at the school. Johnson High was certified as an IB World School in 2000.

IB Diploma Programme students:

* have excellent breadth and depth of knowledge

* flourish physically, intellectually, emotionally and ethically

* study at least two languages

* excel in traditional academic subjects

* explore the nature of knowledge through the programme’s unique theory of knowledge course.

Students may also sign up to shadow a current Johnson IB student by calling (912) 395-6400. The window for these shadowing days is now through February 9.

A free spaghetti dinner will be served to all attendees of tonight’s event.