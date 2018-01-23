Government reopens but shutdown threat remains

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – The government is open again, but the countdown is already on for the next deadline, February 8.

After the shutdown lawmakers are trying to rebuild trust and prove they can govern, with a new focus on immigration reform.

“This is not politics, this is a moral moment for our country,” says Senator Cory Booker. “So right now we have to use these three weeks to press this moral moment forward.”

Congress has less than three weeks to avoid another government shutdown and tackle a fix for DACA, protection for undocumented immigrants brought to America as children who could face deportation starting March 5.

The Republican priority is border security.

Some Republicans want both and are taking their appeals directly to the president.

On Tuesday the White House described a bipartisan agreement being pitched by Senators Jeff Flake, Lindsey Graham and Dick Durbin as “dead on arrival”.

Read more from NBC News here.