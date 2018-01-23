Georgia man found on running trail after 10-hour search

CANTON, Ga. (WXIA) — A runner is safe after he went missing on a wooded trail over the weekend.

Officials in Canton say they received a 911 call from 41-year-old Brendan Dowling on Sunday.

Dowling told police he was lost on Rampley Trail and that his cell phone was dying.

“Officers responded to the park. They were able to locate his vehicle, so we knew where he entered the trail,” said Officer Pacer Cordry with the Canton Police Department.

After ten hours, Dowling was found alert and speaking in the wood line.

Police are now investigating how the runner got lost in the first place.

His family says he did not seem depressed or show any signs that he was in danger.