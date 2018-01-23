Breaking News: Metro officer shot in early morning incident near Marian Circle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — At around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, morning, Savannah Chatham Metro Police and U.S. Marshals arrived at a home near Marian Circle to serve a warrant. The suspect initiated gun fire.

According to Chief Mark Revenew, a police sergeant was shot and taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was also shot several times and was critically injured.

The investigation has been turned over to the GBI for review.

Metro police will hold a press conference around noon today to address this incident and the investigation.