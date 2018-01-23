Beaufort County Council passes plastic bag ban

By Published:
Photo: zeevveez / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Lowcountry leaders are moving forward with a ban on plastic bags.

Beaufort County Council had their third and final reading Monday night to pass the ban.

A vote in Bluffton and Beaufort is expected to happen later this week.

Hilton Head adopted the ban last week. It will go into effect in eight months if passed by Bluffton and Port Royal.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, over 380 billion plastic bags and wraps are used each year in the United States.

Notable cities like Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle have banned plastic bags entirely, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

These bans reduce the risk of animals ingesting plastic and remove plastic bags from landfills.

