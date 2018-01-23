BCSO: Suspect stole shrimp, TV from Bluffton Walmart

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County authorities are looking for a suspect accused of stealing a television and a bag of shrimp from an area Walmart.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20 from the store on Bluffton Road.

The merchandise stolen is valued at $170.

The suspect was wearing a black leather jacket, black and white striped shirt, khaki pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Cpl. C. Gibson at 843-255-3310 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 (reference case 18S015860).

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.