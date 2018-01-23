Missing person investigation continues in Effingham County

Jamison Lemons of Savannah has been missing since May 7, 2017.

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County authorities are continuing to investigate a missing person’s case out of Savannah.

The Effingham County Criminal Investigative Unit was in the area of Lanier White and Stillwell Clyo roads early Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 3 they are looking for the remains of Jamison Lemons of Savannah who was reported missing in May 2017.

Investigators responded to this wooded area last June where human remains were discovered.

No further information was made immediately available.

Stay tuned to News 3 online and on-air for further updates.

